A salute to Revolutionary War soldiers in Brownville Sunday

In the North Country, history runs deep - all the way back to the war that helped create America.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
On Sunday, people had the chance to pay their respects to those soldiers.

A firing salute and a wreath laying: It was all part of a ceremony that honored four Revolutionary War veterans that lived in Brownville and are buried at the cemetery. A brand new sign was unveiled at the main gate in honor of those soldiers.

One of the organizers says even though it was a long time ago, remembering these Revolutionary War vets is crucial.

“Doing right by the community and celebrating our history is something that’s very important for community togetherness. And we think we’ve done that today and we hope to do it more in the future,” said Parks Honeywell, Founding President of the 1,000 Islands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

There were also readings of short biographies about the four soldiers. And they’re a little faded, but the grave sites can still be seen.

