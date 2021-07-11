Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Champs seeding set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Qualifying for the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship took place Saturday at the Watertown Golf Club, with ideal conditions greeting the golfers in search of the title.

With defending champ John Bufalini not playing this year, the top seed in the tournament was up for grabs and that would be decided in a 3 way playoff.

Matthew Barton in that playoff after firing a 2 under 69, but he would get into trouble on the first playoff hole and settle for 2nd seed in the championship flite.

14 time champ Bob Hughes was also in the mix, he would miss his birdie putt on 1 and tap in for par.

Former champ Adam Brown needing this putt for par to extend the playoff, but he misses giving Hughes the top seed and medalist honors. Brown is the 3rd seed.

Another former champ, Brain Phillips, would shoot even par 71 to lock up the 6th seed.

Past winner James Ambrose with a solid round, carding a 1 over 72 for the 7th seed.

And another former city champ, Joe Tufo, would fire a 2 over 73. He’s the 15th seed.

”I was struggling a little bit late in the round. Lucky to shoot what I shot and fortunate to win the playoff. Doesn’t really mean anything other than being the number one seed. We’re all equal now. We all have to win 5 matches, so game on,” said Hughes.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the 2 weekend long 1812 Shootout made its return to Sackets Harbor Saturday..

Some of the best lacrosse players from around the state descended on the shores of Lake Ontario, with the boys’ 5th and 6th, 7th and 8th and varsity divisions all in action on Saturday.

The tournament is celebrating it’s 27th year and tournament organizer Tom O’Brien says it’s good to be back playing lacrosse after losing 2020 to COVID-19.

”I think the year off was okay for us. We missed it a little bit coming back this year, so we had a little bit of renewed energy. Well we had to adjust. We had to- Usually we get 8, 16 team brackets that are easy to follow. We had to mix and match a lot because we had an odd number of teams because we’re down a little bit this year. Weather is great, kids are doing well, everything is good, but really we don’t have that many changes,” said O’Brien.

On the diamond, the Watertown Rapids were in search of their 4th straight win as they hosted first place Auburn in a central division meeting at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Top of the 1st, Auburn gets on the board as Matt Livingston hits a shot into the right field corner that goes for extra bases. Both Marcus Maristela and Griffin O’Ferrall score: 2-0 Doubledays.

At the bottom of the 3rd, the Rapids cut the lead in half when Dylan Perry gets all of this offering and sends it over the wall in right center for a solo home run to put the Rapids within 1 at 2-1.

At the top of the 4th, the score now 3-1 Auburn. Kelvin Cortez singles to right center. Both Eric Chametski and Conor Smith cross. Score: 5-1 Auburn.

Rapids fall to Auburn 13-6.

