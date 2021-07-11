Texas man faces charges after accidentally shooting through his hand in the Town of Watson

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A Texas man faces criminal charges following an accident with a gun early Saturday morning.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cody L. Worley, 28, of Texas was attempting to take apart a Glock 43x 9mm when he accidentally discharged a round through his left hand.

Worley was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say Worley had no pistol permit for the State of New York and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor.

Worley was released with an appearance ticket to the Town of Watson Court at a later date.

