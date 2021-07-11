Watertown home quickly saved after basement fire knocked down

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.

The call came in shortly after 9 PM. It took crews just minutes to arrive on scene at 245 North Pearl Avenue where they found smoke spilling from the doors and windows.

Firefighters found the blaze burning in the basement of the home and quickly knocked it out.

The home was released back to the owner after crews investigated.

A malfunctioning dehumidifier is suspected to be the cause.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.