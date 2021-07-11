Advertisement

Watertown home quickly saved after basement fire knocked down

The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.
The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.(wwny)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.

The call came in shortly after 9 PM. It took crews just minutes to arrive on scene at 245 North Pearl Avenue where they found smoke spilling from the doors and windows.

Firefighters found the blaze burning in the basement of the home and quickly knocked it out.

The home was released back to the owner after crews investigated.

A malfunctioning dehumidifier is suspected to be the cause.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Lyons Falls man arrested for urinating in store, stealing candy
A Town of Antwerp home was destroyed by flames early Saturday morning.
Town of Antwerp home engulfed in flames early Saturday morning
A fire on County Road 38 in Norfolk destroyed a garage, but spared a home Saturday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in Norfolk fire
Legoland Resort is now officially open in New York!
Legoland New York Resort is officially open!

Latest News

Ogdensburg’s Police Chief plans to step away.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott to retire
Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park
Police lights
Texas man faces charges after accidentally shooting through his hand in the Town of Watson
Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Champs seeding set