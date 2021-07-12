5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police have arrested 5 people and seized cocaine they say is worth more than $100,000 on the street.

City police raided a home at 720 Champlain Street last Thursday with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, Homeland Security and state police.

Officials said they found over 8 ounces of powder and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $100,000 as well as $25,791 in cash.

The homeowner, 40 year old Melissa Elk, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal nuisance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The following people were charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance:

Jamar Simmons, AKA “JJ”, age 20, of Auburn

Mayquan Allen, AKA “LaLa” and “QP”, age 21, of Brooklyn

Jamieze Walker, age 18, of Brooklyn

Takayla Scott, age 18, of Brooklyn

All 5 suspects were remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

