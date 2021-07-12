5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police have arrested 5 people and seized cocaine they say is worth more than $100,000 on the street.
City police raided a home at 720 Champlain Street last Thursday with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, Homeland Security and state police.
Officials said they found over 8 ounces of powder and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $100,000 as well as $25,791 in cash.
The homeowner, 40 year old Melissa Elk, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal nuisance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The following people were charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance:
- Jamar Simmons, AKA “JJ”, age 20, of Auburn
- Mayquan Allen, AKA “LaLa” and “QP”, age 21, of Brooklyn
- Jamieze Walker, age 18, of Brooklyn
- Takayla Scott, age 18, of Brooklyn
All 5 suspects were remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.
