Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of Orleans Monday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of county routes 181 and 5, just outside LaFargeville village limits.

Officials weren’t immediately providing any details, but a reporter at the scene saw a badly damaged Amish buggy off the side of the road.

Also at the scene were officials from state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the LaFargeville and Clayton fire departments, and the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.

