Barry Gregory French, 82, formerly of Russell

Barry Gregory French, age 82 of Conway, SC passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Conway Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CONWAY, South Carolina (WWNY) - Barry Gregory French, age 82 of Conway, SC passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Conway Medical Center.

Born February 24, 1939 in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Leon and Olive French. Mr. French was a 1956 graduate of Edwards Central High School and received his BS Degree from St. Lawrence University and a MS Degree from SUNY, Potsdam. He taught math in Russell, NY then moved to Gouverneur, NY, where he taught until his retirement in 1997. He coached girls’ JV soccer for eight years and JV girls’ basketball for eleven years. He, along with Rick Mace, were responsible for starting the successful girls program at Gouverneur. Over the years, he was known as “Pa French”. Barry and his wife Lynne lived at Sylvia Lake, NY before moving to Conway, SC.

Barry was an avid hunter and a member of the Doe Haven Hunting Club. He also restored several old cars, his favorite was a 1936 Ford. In his spare time, you would find him building decks, garages, cradles, and sharing carpentry knowledge learned from his Dad. He was an avid reader of westerns.

Barry was a Life Member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, participating with Chapter J of Myrtle Beach. He and Lynne, along with good friends, traveled the lower 48 states and three Canadian Provinces by motorcycle. His last trip was at the age of 76 to Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.

Left to cherish Barry’s memory is his wife of 62 years, Lynne; his children, Julie Mullaney and her partner, Bob Shufelt, Martha Alhouse, Gregory (Kelley) French; grandchildren, Jenna (William) Decker, Michelle (Dale) Meekins, Matthew (Lyndsi Jo) Mullaney, Danielle (Tyler) Bleau, Christopher Alhouse, Craig (Nia) Alhouse and Edisto French; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Karl (Rosemary), Ray (Lauren), Glenn, Junie (Shirley), Dick (Dawn), Bill (Debbie) and sister Margie (Fred) LaPoint; many nieces and nephews and exchange student, Evelyn Jansson from Brazil.

Barry is reunited in passing with his beloved granddaughter, Cassady Rose.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to: The Cassady Jones French Scholarship at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Condolences may be shared to www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.