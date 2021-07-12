Advertisement

Cloudy & humid with morning rain

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll likely see rain this morning. Some places could also see patchy fog.

Rain is possible this afternoon, but less likely. It will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be warm and humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It stays hot and humid all week. That’s why there’s at least some chance of rain each day.

We could see a splash of rain showers Tuesday morning and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 70 percent. Highs will be in the low- to mid-80s.

There’s also a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.

