Craig W. Desormeau, 76, formerly of Theresa

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Craig Desormeau, age 76 of Syracuse, NY passed away on April 1, 2021 after a long illness. He was born December 20, 1944 in Theresa, N.Y. to Gerald & Margaret Desormeau. He grew up in Theresa and graduated from Alfred State College.

A retired civil engineer, he began his career working for the engineering firms O’Brien & Gere and Calocerinos & Spina before opening his own consulting engineer business. For a time, he owned a wine-making product store in Syracuse.

Craig loved designing and building, and twice built his own home. He always had a project in the works. Generous with his time and talents, he devoted many hours to helping his daughter & son-in-law remodel fixer-upper homes, and taught them a thing or two about tools and materials and life. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and was a proud grandfather. He had a kind heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Desormeau (Michael Kelleher); his granddaughter, Emily Kelleher; his mother, Margaret Desormeau; his brother, Gerard Desormeau (Patricia); his nieces Janice Howard and Tammy Robinson. He is also survived by his former spouse, Jane Desormeau.

He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Desormeau.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, following services.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

