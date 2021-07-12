Douglas S. Pierce, 81, formerly of Norwood

Douglas S. Pierce, September 20,1939, a true gem of a man, as unique as they come. Doug, age 81, lost his fight with cancer on May 28, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

VICTOR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas S. Pierce, September 20,1939, a true gem of a man, as unique as they come. Doug, age 81, lost his fight with cancer on May 28, 2021.

Doug is survived by his best friend and wife of over 60 years, Patty. His devotion and love held no bounds, she was his everything. He was an amazing father and grandfather, offering invaluable guidance and countless words of wisdom to his son, Kirk and daughter in law, Christy; grandchildren, Courtney, Kirk and Luke; brother, Ben; sister-in-law Flossie; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Doug was a native of Norwood, NY, growing up in the house his father built. His parents, Lee and Margaret, helped foster his desire to constantly improve his knowledge of electricity, his skills with wood, and experimentation with food. Doug was a retiree and Vice President of Redcom Laboratories, encompassing numerous roles with technology, manufacturing, engineering, and management. He would say his strengths were, leading, educating, and most of all, just getting the job done. He believed in giving everyone a chance, imploring them to beat his expectations.

Doug held a special place in the hearts of many. He could always be counted on for good conversation, a solid handshake, and a helping hand. He enjoyed bringing things to life, whether it was planting flowers and vegetables, cooking a good meal, wallpapering a room, building a desk, or restoring his sons 1988 Ford Mustang to pass on to his grandson. Doug and Patty enjoyed many years of traveling, experiencing the beauty of the world around them.

A graveside service will be held at the Crary Mills Cemetery on July 17th at 2:30. As a tribute to Doug and Pat’s life together, his niece Lisa Mercadel and husband Daryll have arranged for a celebration of life gathering for family and friends in Canton prior to the graveside service.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is assisting in arrangements.

