Evalyn C. Duncan, 96, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Evalyn C. Duncan, age 96, of 7444 U.S. Highway 11, Potsdam, NY, died July 11, 2021 at her home in Potsdam, NY.

Born November 1, 1924 in Cambridge, NY, she was the daughter of Walter O. and Florence M. Chapin.

She was a 1946 graduate of Cornell University, majoring in Home Economics.

She married Dr. Charles S. Duncan June 24, 1944 in Cambridge, NY.

Surviving are her four sons: Charles, Jr. and his wife Ladis, of Cortland, NY; Donald, of Potsdam, NY; Rory and his wife Joanna, of Montgomery Village, MD; Laurie and his wife Cindi, of Voorheesville, NY; and two daughters: Ann Duncan, of Schenectady, NY, and Robin Duncan, of Potsdam, NY. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother: W. Rea Chapin, of Vermont; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years and three brothers.

She assisted her husband in his veterinary practice from 1948 to 1970. She was a longtime member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church. For many years, she was Co-Chairman for Red Cross Blood Drives. For 8 years she was a member of the Potsdam Public Library Board and served at the library as a volunteer for 25 years.

She enjoyed weeding the gardens, sewing, reading, and rehabilitating their 1840s farmhouse, but her main interests were her husband and family.

The memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM, August 14, 2021 at Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 AM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in her memory to the Potsdam United Methodist Church; the Potsdam Public Library; the Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam; or the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

