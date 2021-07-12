Fort Drum endorses amphitheater, hospital projects for Pentagon funding

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum has endorsed two local projects that are seeking funding through a grant process with the Department of Defense.

First is the city of Watertown’s amphitheater project. It’s a $7.5 million ask.

The city wants to put an amphitheater in Thompson Park, which could be used year-round, complete with a stage and seating layout.

The second project is a plan to put a new hospital on vacant land in the town of Champion.

The request is from Carthage Area Hospital for $6 million in DoD grant funding.

The money would help build the infrastructure needed to build that brand new hospital along State Route 26 and Cole Road near the Carthage Central School complex.

The infrastructure includes water and sewer costs.

Carthage Area Hospital said it’s incredibly grateful for Fort Drum’s continued support.

The applications for the grant funding needed to be submitted by Monday. Decisions on funding will be made this summer and both projects will learn in August if they move on in the funding process.

This funding is the same grant the Watertown YMCA was able to secure to build its new community and aquatics center.

