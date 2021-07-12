Advertisement

Fort Drum welcomes new 10th Mountain Division commander

Major General Brian Mennes relinquishes command to Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A new commander has taken over the 10th Mountain Division.

Unit colors were passed from Major General Brian Mennes to Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. Monday afternoon.

Major General Mennes arrived on Fort Drum in 2019 and is now headed to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

While at Fort Drum, Mennes spent 9 months in Afghanistan, helped manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and did something rarely ever seen: relieved the leader of the 1st Brigade Combat Team back in April, saying he was unfit for his duties, though what happened hasn’t been released.

As for Brigadier General Beagle, this is his second time being stationed at Fort Drum. He served as the post’s deputy commanding general for support his first time there.

He has spent the last 3 years as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in his native state, South Carolina.

