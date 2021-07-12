Advertisement

Glendon Spellan, 78, of Kendall

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENDALL, New York (WWNY) - Glendon J. Spellan, age 78, passed away on July 11, 2021 in Kendall, NY. Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila Spellan and his parents Jesse and Ruby Spellan along with a brother George Spellan and a sister Suzanne Bestor.

He is survived by his children Rose (Eldon) Saunders, Glendon Spellan and Robin (Todd) Cottom.

Also Surviving are his grandchildren: Amber Ohler, Alex, Kaylie, Alyssa, and Kara Saunders. Cody, Dylan, and Nicholas Spellan. Great granddaughters: Laila and Milee McDermed. Brother: Robert (Diane) Spellan. Aunt: Margaret Houle. Brother in laws: Paul Bestor, Vaughn (Jeanene) Roy, Terry Roy, and Eugene Louey. Sister in laws: Sue Roy, Pat Roy, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.

Glen loved his family and was the heart of it. He had lots of love, humor, and quick wit. Glen lived in Massena and East Rochester before spending the last 50 years in Kendall. He was a retiree of Kodak, member of the Kendall Lions Club, St. Mark R.C. - Kendall Church, and actively involved in the community. Glen was fast to give a helping hand and was a hard worker. Glen also loved history, travel, and manhattans.

Family graveside ceremony and burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Norfolk, NY on July 16, 2021. Memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Mark R.C. Kendall Church or a charity of your choice. Friends and Family may share stories and offer online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

