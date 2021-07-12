Advertisement

Graveside Services: Marlene R. Chichester, 84, formerly of Hannawa Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marlene passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton.
Marlene passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton.(Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mrs. Marlene R. Chichester, 84, formerly of Hannawa Falls, will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Marlene passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton. A full obituary can be read online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott
Ogdensburg officially announces police chief’s retirement
Fort Drum
Fort Drum endorses amphitheater, hospital projects for Pentagon funding
Candles
Burial Notice: Laurie A. Galluccio, of Watertown
Ogdensburg waterfront
Old industrial properties get new lease on life in Ogdensburg
Susan passed away at her home on Saturday (July 10, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.
Susan T. LaRose, 62, of Rensselaer Falls

Obituaries

Major General Brian Mennes relinquishes command to Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr.
Fort Drum welcomes new 10th Mountain Division commander
On July 9th, 2021, James “Big Daddy” Davis Jr. passed away.
James “Big Daddy” Davis Jr., of Watertown
Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency meeting
Some towns take issue with change in JCIDA’s tax policy
Candles
Glendon Spellan, 78, of Kendall
WWNY
‘North County All-Stars: A Celebration’ will air this week