Graveside Services: Marlene R. Chichester, 84, formerly of Hannawa Falls

Marlene passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mrs. Marlene R. Chichester, 84, formerly of Hannawa Falls, will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Marlene passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton. A full obituary can be read online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.