James “Big Daddy” Davis Jr., of Watertown

On July 9th, 2021, James “Big Daddy” Davis Jr. passed away. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On July 9th, 2021, James “Big Daddy” Davis Jr. passed away.

James is survived by his mother, Willia Mae Davis. He is also survived by 6 siblings, all of Sumter, S.C. He is also survived by his son, Keon K. Davis (Linda) and 3 stepchildren, Krystle A. Dailey, Calcium; Kevin A. Harris Jr., Watertown; and NaKeasha L. Moralas (Frankie), Philadelphia.

He married Nina L. in 1996 and later divorced in 2020. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

James loved to cook, play the lottery and make people laugh. He was very well known all over. You would hear James’ voice before you saw him. James would always have a smile on his face, no matter what. James’ presence was uplifting to many people. James loved his cat, Dont’e.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Eagles Club, Washington Street, Watertown, on July 17 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.