Jefferson County artwork judged on eve of fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the official opening of the 204th Jefferson County Fair, but some of the festivities began a little early.

Judging of the art gallery happened Monday inside the municipal arena.

There were around 50 submissions this year from all ages.

The art ranges from photography to paintings.

With rain in the forecast this week, the indoor gallery just might be the perfect fair attraction.

“I know everybody’s ready to get back out there, and a lot of people don’t realize with the fair that there are indoor arenas, such as this, where there’s plenty to do with the whole family,” said Dana Gillan, fair art superintendent.

The art will be on display inside the arena all week until the end of the fair on Sunday.

