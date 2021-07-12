Advertisement

Jerome L. “Jerry” Wilson, 84, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Jerome L. “Jerry” Wilson, 84, will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Graveside prayers will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with Ken Ashely presiding following calling hours.  Jerry passed away on December 21, 2020 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. To read Jerry’s full obituary and share a condolence or memory, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Jerome L. “Jerry” Wilson.

