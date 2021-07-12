Advertisement

Kathy Somer and Jim Burr at the Clayton Opera House

July 17, at 7:30 pm
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Kathy Sommer & Jim Burr- Violin/piano

Saturday July 17

7:30pm start time, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on our website, by calling the box office, or by walk-up during box office hours. 315-686-2200

Sponsored by Angel Rock Waterfront Cottages and Vacation Homes

Kathy Sommer and Jim Burr have been performing together in jazz settings since Kathy moved to the north country in 2004. Now in recent years they have developed themselves as a duo, expanding their repertoire to include classical pieces along with their jazz and multi-genre repertoire. The combination of styles and their tasteful presentation is so well received their establishment as a duo has quickly found solid ground.

What is so impressive about these two is how their sound meshes beautifully with the vines and fountains of a patio or the acoustics and presence of any stage.

Jim Burr on piano is a sought-out veteran jazz player in the north country with both an extensive jazz repertoire and a long and vibrant history of jazz performance. For many years Jim performed as part of a duo with the dynamic and versatile singer Sam Hopkins. Together they performed blues, R&B, soul and jazz around the Thousand Islands and the north country.

Kathy Sommer plays the violin/fiddle, known for her svelte yet dynamic style, versatility of genre, and for playing from the heart.  A classically trained violinist, she is nimble on her instrument and unusually adept in numerous musical styles. She has taught at and attended numerous music camps as well as recently retired from co-running Fiddleheads JamCamp out of New Hampshire for over twenty years. She is a founding member of both the pop/folk band The Buskers and her newest triple fiddling band Fiddlers Three.

Burr and Sommer are a well-seasoned duo with a special quality to their music.  With a natural blend of instruments, the sophistication of Burr’s solos and the flair of Sommer’s fiddling they produce a refreshingly contemporary sound that is immediately engaging, classy and exciting. Whatever the genre, the songs they choose for their performances are always beautiful.

Met Opera: Porgy and Bess