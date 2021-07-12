‘North County All-Stars: A Celebration’ will air this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will be airing a special program this week to honor more than 100 north country high school students who have made their mark in and outside the classroom.

‘North County All-Stars: A Celebration’ will be broadcast Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on WWNY 7 News, and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on WNYF Fox 28.

Craig Thornton, director of communications for 7 News, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the special broadcast. Watch his interview above.

Typically we honor our All-Stars with a reception, but due to the pandemic, we’re airing this special.

You’ll meet our academic, arts, and career-tech all-stars as well as our athletes of the week.

Sponsors for the all-stars include the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Mort Backus, AAMCO, Watertown Savings Bank, and Arconic.

