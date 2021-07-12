Ogdensburg officially announces police chief’s retirement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg officially announced the retirement of Police Chief Robert Wescott on Monday.

City Manager Stephen Jellie, in a news release, said Wescott’s retirement is “well earned.”

Jellie noted that Wescott began his career in 1996 and has served the Ogdensburg Police Department in every rank and capacity for more than 25 years.

“During Chief Wescott’s time as Police Chief, the department progressed significantly with the improvement of communications equipment, enhancement of personal protective equipment and a complete overhaul of organizational policies and procedures,” Jellie wrote. “Chief Wescott led the City’s Police Reform Effort that charted a proactive course for establishing the future use of force and community interaction programs.”

Wescott is a graduate of Lisbon High School, SUNY Canton and a member of the first graduating class of the David Sullivan St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy.

Jellie said he will be briefing council on what happens next.

The city manager selects any new chief, but his choice must be confirmed by council.

Over the weekend, city officials confirmed to 7 News that Wescott will be retiring effective the end July.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.