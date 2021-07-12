Advertisement

Schumer calls for NRA investigation

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud.

The New York senator says the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.

A judge rejected the NRA’s bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.

NRA leaders made clear that the organization was “in its strongest financial condition in years” and was seeking bankruptcy protection so it could change its state of incorporation from New York to gun-friendly Texas.

The NRA said it was working on a statement.

