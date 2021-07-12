Some towns take issue with change in JCIDA’s tax policy

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency has made a change in its tax deal policy. Officials with JCIDA say nothing about the process has changed. But, some towns think the agency is stepping on their toes.

If you ask town leaders what they think of the JCIDA’s latest change in their tax deal policy, you won’t get a happy response.

“I believe it’s just another mechanism for somebody else to get their fingers in the pie,” said Kevin Rarick, town of Orleans supervisor.

When a big project comes to Jefferson County, the JCIDA negotiates a tax break. There’s the Host Community Agreement between the town and developer, which brings money and benefits to the towns themselves. Then, there’s a PILOT, or Payment in Lieu of Taxes, agreement, which brings money to the county, towns, and school districts.

Essentially, the change in language will allow the JCIDA to take into account whether a developer enters into a Host Community Agreement with a town where its project is located, but that’s something the JCIDA says it has always done.

“All the language today is to clarify what we’re already operating under; just make it more clear and more specific,” said Dave Zembiec, JCIDA CEO.

Rarick has some questions because his town is set to host a large solar project in the near future.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. I mean, why do they have to be involved at all with that portion of it,” he said.

In a letter to Zembiec, lawyer James Burrows, who is representing seven towns in Jefferson County, wrote the language is vague and doesn’t indicate what impact the agreement would have on the towns.

He writes that a Host Community Agreement is between a developer and a town, which provides benefits to the town.

“It’s our job to look out for the towns, not the IDAs. That’s why we were elected. The IDA is not elected,” said Rarick.

To Zembiec, it’s a misinterpretation.

“It just means we’re going to take it into account. It doesn’t mean it’s prevented, it doesn’t mean it’s pro,” he said.

In fact, Zembiec says that phrasing will protect the towns.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where the developer is talking to the town here, the school there, and the county there, and us here, and playing us off one another. The idea is we’re representing all taxing jurisdictions,” he said.

Zembiec says the way the JCIDA has been working with towns and developers will not change. He says the only change that was made was in making the language more clear.

Meanwhile, the seven towns Burrows is representing want the language erased altogether.

