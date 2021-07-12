Advertisement

SPCA: sweet Glitter

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Glitter is very sweet girl.

She’s this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.

Director of operations Marissa Murphy says Glitter came from Florida and has been at the shelter for about two months.

She has a tendency to bark when people walk past her kennel, so it’s possible she’s being overlooked.

Glitter is about 5 years old.

If you’re interested in checking her out or any of the other pets at the SPCA, you can call 315-782-3260, visit jeffersoncountyspca.org, or just stop by.

