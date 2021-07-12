Susan T. LaRose, 62, of Rensselaer Falls

Susan passed away at her home on Saturday (July 10, 2021) surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Susan T. LaRose, age 62 of Rensselaer Falls will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday (July 15, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will be at the Rensselaer Falls Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2:00pm – 4:00pm & 6:00pm – 8:00pm and again Thursday morning from 10:00am until the time of the service at the funeral Home. Susan passed away at her home on Saturday (July 10, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband and soul mate Anthony “Tony” LaRose; two sons Dale “DJ” Vanleuven of Rensselaer Falls and Jesse Vanleuven of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Quinn Marie Young-Vanleuven, Kahlesi Jade Vanleuven and Hailey Mae Young; two brothers Ivan (Betsy) Dewyea of Gardner, NY and Ronald Dewyea of Roanoke, VA; a sister Debra Dewyea & her partner Catherine Cruise of Gardner, NY; a special cousin Tina Majestic of Florida; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Susan was born on May 26, 1959 in Poughkeepsie NY, a daughter of Leonard & Marie (Magestic) Dewyea. She graduated from New Paultz High School and continued her education at SUNY New Paultz. She later married Anthony “Tony” LaRose on May 26, 2000.

During her career she employed as a security guard at Corning, customer service rep at MaCadam Cheese and nurses aid at Cedars Nursing Home before becoming a private contractor truck driver for Swift with her husband Tony.

Susan enjoyed camping outdoors and spending time with her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Adirondack Wild Life and Refuge, 977 Springfield Rd, Wilmington, NY 12997. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

