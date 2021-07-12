Things are in full swing at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is planning events into 2022.

Executive director Julie Garnsey says tickets for the events go on sale Tuesday, July 13.

Here are some schedule highlights:

- Sawyer Fredericks will perform on September 3.

- Tom Rush returns to the opera house on October 23.

- Alan Doyle performs on February 17.

There’s more going on at the opera house. Find out for yourself at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.