Things are in full swing at Clayton Opera House
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is planning events into 2022.
Executive director Julie Garnsey says tickets for the events go on sale Tuesday, July 13.
Here are some schedule highlights:
- Sawyer Fredericks will perform on September 3.
- Tom Rush returns to the opera house on October 23.
- Alan Doyle performs on February 17.
There’s more going on at the opera house. Find out for yourself at claytonoperahouse.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.