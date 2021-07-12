Advertisement

Very humid this week with a chance of storms

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see rain showers for some overnight.

While we do have a chance for rain every day this week the day to watch will be Tuesday.

A marginal risk for strong to severe storms has been issued for most of the north country Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. This could impact the Jefferson County Fair parade which is at 7 PM.

The other big story this week other than the rain will be the humidity. Dew points most of the week will be in the upper 60s to mid 75s.

Highs will stay right around 80 all week.

