Your Turn: feedback on gas prices, coin shortage & amphitheater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - AAA says motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10 to 20 cents per gallon through the end of August. We asked you what effect the price at the pump is having on you:

Since I have a 2 hour and 20 minute drive back and forth to work every day, $80 every 2.5 days.

Dylan Davis

That’s curtailing a lot of my drives.

Carol Stark Muench

Local banks are asking you to cash in your spare change. It’s all because the nationwide coin shortage continues:

When I go to the pump and pay more, I’m told it’s supply and demand. If they want MY coins due to a short supply, wouldn’t it be fair to get paid double for it? Supply and demand.

John Holmes

I will lend you all my coins at a low APR of only 23.9%.

Nate Sweeney

Work retail and you’ll see how hateful people are when you have no control over the banks not sending you coins weekly! Not fun!

Cathy Zehr Sauer

The city of Watertown is applying for a multi-million-dollar grant to build an amphitheater in Thompson Park. If it gets the grant, the city will have to fork over about $1 million:

Waste of money that can be used for something necessary.

Tammy Marshall

This is a quality-of-life issue and in Watertown this is something that is desperately needed.

David Finley

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.