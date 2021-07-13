Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - An 8-year-old boy was injured Monday morning when he was thrown from the buggy he was riding in.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of county routes 181 and 5 in the town of Orleans.

State police said an Amish buggy, operated by 19-year-old Abraham Gingerich, was traveling on County Route 181 when it began a left turn towards County Route 5.

Police said the buggy failed to yield to a pickup truck, driven by 28-year-old Dale Timmerman of Redwood.

The pickup truck struck the rear of the buggy, ejecting the Gingerich and his passenger, whose name was not released. The truck then struck a fence on County Route 181.

Gingerich declined medical attention. His passenger was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Timmerman was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.