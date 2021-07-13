Clarkson University, Ichor Therapeutics hold open house

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to meet the newest startup at Clarkson University and see some ground-breaking research in action.

Ichor Therapeutics is developing ground-breaking drugs to fight aging. It has $2 million in lab equipment already up and running at Peyton Hall.

It’s one of about half a dozen startups in Clarkson’s orbit. The startups have already created nearly 200 jobs.

“This actually starts to build a true economic base that’s diversified and really speaks volumes to the future of this region,” said Tony Collins, Clarkson University president.

“We’re bringing about eight full-time staff initially, which includes PhDs and technicians. We’re also bringing grad students. We’re actively hiring for several more positions,” said Kelsey Moody, Ichor Therapeutics CEO.

Ichor represents the biggest step yet in the university’s drive to establish a premier biotechnology program.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.