Cuomo signs law to allow haircuts, shaves on Sundays

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Did you know that it was against the law to get a shave or a haircut on Sunday in New York state?

We didn’t either - at least until Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday to end the law that prohibited barbering on Sunday.

Though rarely enforced, there had been a law on the books making it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” Cuomo said. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”

The law takes effect immediately.

Several barbers in Watertown we spoke with said they were never even aware the law existed.

“Yeah, I am surprised. We’ve never been open on Sunday, but several people are. I had no idea it was ever a law, but I’m glad we never broke it,” said Connie Johnston, owner, The Sportsman’s Barber Shop.

State Senator Joe Griffo (R. - 47th District) says he introduced the repeal in the Senate.

“Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies,” he said.

