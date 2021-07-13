Advertisement

Dennis Prince Harder, 71, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dennis Prince Harder, 71, passed away June 28, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, MA due to complications from COVID.(Source: Funeral Home)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WWNY) - Dennis Prince Harder, 71, passed away June 28, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, MA due to complications from COVID. He was surrounded by his loving daughters. Calling hours will be held at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1-3 pm. Donations may be made in Dennis’ honor to the Amputee Coalition at: amputee-coalition.org. Mr. Harder was a resident of Norwood, NY.

