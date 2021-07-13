Advertisement

Doorbell cam catches man smearing feces on Black Lives Matter sign

By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WRAL) – Neighbors are outraged after a man vandalized a Black Lives Matter sign in a family’s front yard.

The incident was caught on camera, and police are looking at it as a possible hate crime.

“It’s a super cowardly act,” said neighbor David Ngo. “That’s for sure.”

A Ring doorbell camera shows what happened as a man approaches the family’s front porch.

He’s accused of snatching a BLM sign from the homeowner’s yard, leaving it on his front porch and smearing it with feces.

“As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there’s a terrible history that comes with racism. It’s still alive and well,” Ngo said.

In an off-camera interview, the man who lives at the home where the incident occurred said, as the only Black family living on his street, they’ve never been disrespected like this before.

He said he shared the doorbell video in hopes the culprit will be caught.

“If you have a difference of opinion, you can just talk to somebody about it,” said Ngo, whose family has ordered its own BLM sign to post in their yard.

The suspect is described as a tall man weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has red or auburn hair with sideburns and a full beard.

