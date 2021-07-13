First day of Jefferson County Fair could see thunderstorms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of the Jefferson County Fair and although we might see some thunderstorms, it won’t be a washout.

Beth Hall was at the fair during 7 News at Noon and chatted with some members of the Jefferson County 4-H Livestock Club, who were proud to show off their animals. Watch her forecast above.

At 1:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties through 11 p.m.

