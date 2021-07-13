Advertisement

Former CNY congressman to seek new judge seat

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - A former central New York congressman is reportedly running for a newly minted state supreme court seat.

Democrat Anthony Brindisi was New York’s 22nd Congressional District representative in Congress for one term.

Brindisi lost a narrow race to Republican Claudia Tenney in the 2020 election. He announced a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t run again for the seat.

He tells WSYR in Syracuse that he plans to run for a new state Supreme Court seat Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Jefferson and Lewis counties along with Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, and Herkimer.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park

Latest News

A group addressed St. Lawrence County legislators Monday night about their experiences and...
Legislators confronted by people concerned about St. Lawrence County DSS
Department of Social Services allegations
Brindisi to seek state supreme court seat
WWNY
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on gas prices, coin shortage & amphitheater