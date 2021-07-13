Former CNY congressman to seek new judge seat

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - A former central New York congressman is reportedly running for a newly minted state supreme court seat.

Democrat Anthony Brindisi was New York’s 22nd Congressional District representative in Congress for one term.

Brindisi lost a narrow race to Republican Claudia Tenney in the 2020 election. He announced a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t run again for the seat.

He tells WSYR in Syracuse that he plans to run for a new state Supreme Court seat Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Jefferson and Lewis counties along with Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, and Herkimer.

