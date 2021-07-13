Golf tournament, dinner to raise money to battle rare disease

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Organizers are hoping you’ll join them for the Gunther Memorial Golf Tournament & Barbeque Dinner this weekend.

The event is in memory of Johnny “Gunther” Marnell, who died not long after being diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease.

His widow, Stephanie Marnell, and event volunteer Candace Jackson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the rare disease, as well as the tournament and dinner.

The golf tournament will be held at Highland Meadows Golf Course on Saturday. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The 4 person captain and crew costs $65 per person or $260 for a team.

The barbeque will be held at John Hoover Inn in Evans Mills beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meal is included in the price of the golf ticket.

To register for the tournament and dinner, click here.

The money raised through the event will go to the Amyloidosis Foundation.

For more information, call 315-405-3760.

