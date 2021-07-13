Hughes, Hess take 2nd-round city golf tourney matches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More golfers were on the course Monday as the Watertown City Golf Championship continues.

There were two second-round matches in the championship flight on Monday. Jacob Hess was taking on smooth-swinging Dylon Kerenahan.

Hess with the approach shot, getting a ball close to the tee. He then sinks the putt to take the first hole.

Hess goes on to beat Kerenahan 2 and 1.

In the second pairing of the day, 14-time champion Bob Hughes faced talented George LaBarr.

Hughes grew up on the Watertown Golf Club course so he’s comfortable around the greens.

Hughes goes on to defeat LaBarr 2 and 1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.