Josef S Mazurkiewicz, 75, formerly of Hammond

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Josef S Mazurkiewicz, formerly of Hammond, NY passed peacefully July 2, 2021 at his residence in Saranac Lake, NY at the age of 75.

Josef was born in England, the son of Stanislaw and Lily Mazurkiewicz and raised in Scotland prior to immigrating to the United States with his parents. He lived in New York City and Long Island and attended Brooklyn Preparatory School. He came to the North Country as a farm cadet at Mitchell Farm, Hammond, NY and later attended and graduated from Canton ATC. Josef volunteered for service with the US Marine Corps, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged. Josef settled in Northern NY and was a New York State Trooper before leaving to work in the family business, J&S Carpet, Hammond, NY. He later worked various positions related to security before retiring. Josef enjoyed his time in retirement taking in nature on the lake at Lake George and more recently overlooking the mountains at Saranac Lake.

Josef is survived by his wife Kimberly Austin; daughter Stefani Gotham and her husband James; son Josef Mazurkiewicz and his wife Tanya; Mother-in-law Anita Ross; former spouse Mary Mazurkiewicz; grandchildren Breana and Jacob Gotham; and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. Private funeral services will take place at the convenience of the family.

