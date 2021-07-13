Legislators confronted by people concerned about St. Lawrence County DSS

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following shocking allegations made by foster parents in St. Lawrence County last month, a group addressed county legislators Monday night about their experiences and concerns with the county’s Department of Social Services.

In June, a dozen letters were given to legislators claiming social service workers lie, bully, deceive, and rip children from good homes, sometimes in retaliation and sometimes for profit.

Speakers Monday night recounted other concerns with DSS, demanding answers and accountability.

One woman who spoke said she wants this conversation to happen publicly so that no one can say they were unaware of these stories.

Others were more frustrated, saying that anyone who has defended DSS in this should resign.

About 10 people spoke before the meeting moved on to resolutions.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.