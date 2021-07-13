Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Wisconsin sheriff: Gas station victim was executed
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse