Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, 79, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of his son, daughter, and hospice.

There will be no public funeral services. Private burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Red was born on August 31, 1941 in Pierrepont to the late Albert N. and Bernice M. (Hiscock) MacCrimman. He attended school in Philadelphia and Clifton-Fine until going to work to support his family. He began working in the woods for Mickie Cowles Logging and then worked as a mechanic for Harmer Construction for 44 years until his retirement.

Red married Sharon Ann Trembley on November 3, 1962 at the Oswegatchie First Baptist Church. The couple lived in Oswegatchie their entire marriage. Sharon died on April 7, 2014 after 51 years of marriage.

In his free time, Red enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by two children, Timothy N. MacCrimman of Tupper Lake and Pandora L. and Bert Demmon of Fine, a brother, William “Bill” MacCrimman, and sisters, Julia Burnett and Bernice and Dave Stamper. He is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Red is predeceased by his wife, Sharon, brothers, Willard and Arthur MacCrimman, and a grandson, Andrew Demmon.

Donations in memory of Red may be made to the Oswegatchie Cemetery Association, C/o A.D. Brown, 605 Oswegatchie Trail, Oswegatchie NY 13670.

