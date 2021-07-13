Advertisement

Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, 79, of Oswegatchie

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of...
Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of his son, daughter, and hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of his son, daughter, and hospice.

There will be no public funeral services. Private burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Red was born on August 31, 1941 in Pierrepont to the late Albert N. and Bernice M. (Hiscock) MacCrimman. He attended school in Philadelphia and Clifton-Fine until going to work to support his family. He began working in the woods for Mickie Cowles Logging and then worked as a mechanic for Harmer Construction for 44 years until his retirement.

Red married Sharon Ann Trembley on November 3, 1962 at the Oswegatchie First Baptist Church. The couple lived in Oswegatchie their entire marriage. Sharon died on April 7, 2014 after 51 years of marriage.

In his free time, Red enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by two children, Timothy N. MacCrimman of Tupper Lake and Pandora L. and Bert Demmon of Fine, a brother, William “Bill” MacCrimman, and sisters, Julia Burnett and Bernice and Dave Stamper. He is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Red is predeceased by his wife, Sharon, brothers, Willard and Arthur MacCrimman, and a grandson, Andrew Demmon.

Donations in memory of Red may be made to the Oswegatchie Cemetery Association, C/o A.D. Brown, 605 Oswegatchie Trail, Oswegatchie NY 13670.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Jefferson County Fair
Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair
Dennis Prince Harder, 71, passed away June 28, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, MA...
Dennis Prince Harder, 71, of Norwood
Mr. Calender passed away on Monday July 12, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center following a brief...
Samuel C. Calender,” Chris”, 90, of Watertown
Josef S Mazurkiewicz, formerly of Hammond, NY passed peacefully July 2, 2021 at his residence...
Josef S Mazurkiewicz, 75, formerly of Hammond

Obituaries

Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Snell Road, passed away June 10, 2021 at his home.
Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Parishville
On July 8, 2021, Terry Barney passed away in her home, held by her loving husband.
Terry Barney, of Belleville
Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical...
Sidney E. Moreton, 80, of Henderson
A barber cutting hair at a barbershop
Cuomo signs law to allow haircuts, shaves on Sundays
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
St. Lawrence County dispatch experiment getting good marks