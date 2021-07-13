North country health officials react to Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s attorney general is making sure a big opioid producer won’t be able to push more pills into communities. Local drug recovery leaders are calling it a step in the right direction.

Anita Seefried-Brown from Alliance for Better Communities has made it her mission to try to prevent people in the north country from using drugs - work, at times, hindered by opioids.

“Whenever there is a particular substance prevalent and highly available in the community, it makes the prevention job quite difficult,” said Seefried-Brown.

But now there has been a big blow to a major pill producer. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a settlement against the Sackler family and the company they run, Purdue Pharma, will shut down the opioid manufacturer.

The state is one of many that are part of the suit.

Seefried-Brown says it’s a good start, but nowhere near the end of the battle.

“Taking one fish out of the pond is probably not going to make a huge difference, unless of course, other pharmaceutical companies will take heed,” she said.

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY advisory board member Stephen Jennings says pills are only part of the opioid crisis.

“We have people who are addicted to heroin and fentanyl in our communities, which is a byproduct of this pill drug use,” he said.

The agreement also calls for the Sacklers pay more than $4 billion over the next nine years. The money will go to communities hurt by the opioid crisis nationwide. And at least $200 million of that is expected for New York.

“All layers of life in recovery to be successful at, whether it’s restoring your relationship with your family. There’s just a whole myriad of things that could happen. We should be using these dollars to invest in,” said Jennings.

Seefried-Brown hopes the money can go towards changing how people view treatments like methadone and those who use them.

“Destigmatize them, normalize them, and help people heal,” she said.

While this settlement isn’t the end of the opioid crisis, both drug recovery leaders agree it’s one step closer to that goal.

