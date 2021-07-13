Advertisement

Poll suggests New Yorkers feel comfortable at beach, traveling

Westcott Beach State Park
Westcott Beach State Park(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Taking vacations and hitting the beach - a Siena Poll suggests that New Yorkers are doing both this summer. After a year and a half of COVID, people are ready to enjoy the summer.

Whether it’s playing in the water or on the sand, New Yorkers are soaking up the sun.

Siena College released a poll Tuesday morning saying that 78% of New Yorkers feel at least somewhat comfortable traveling within the United States.

Eighty percent say they feel okay going to the beach. One couple at Westcott Beach State Park did both, making the trip up from Florida.

“We’ve gotten our vaccination and we’re just comfortable being around people,” said Julie Walrath.

“Right now, everything seems like it’s, you know, set up to be safe for everybody; the hotels and restaurants and things, so we don’t see any issues,” said Steve Walrath.

He added that people on the beach are spread out, limiting contact.

“Other beaches that are pretty crowded, which might concern people, but this one’s really safe,” he said.

It’s not quite the beach, but kids were having fun in the sun at Thompson Park. One grandparent says he has no issue coming to the splash pad.

“I’ve had both my shots. Mostly, these are all kids. So, I feel pretty safe out,” said Richard Lashway.

One dad says he always felt comfortable going out, even at the height of the pandemic.

“Even with it all, I’d rather live life to the fullest and not be scared,” said Nathan Lucas.

It seems as if most New Yorkers are ready to move on from COVID-19. The Siena Poll says 68% feel the worst of the pandemic is over - a complete 180 from last year.

“When we asked that question at the end of last summer, that number was only 34%. So we’ve moved from a third to well over two-thirds,” said Dr. Don Levy, director of Siena College Research Institute.

Dr. Levy points out that despte that optimism, half of New Yorkers think we could see a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the state.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

Jefferson County Fair
Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair
A barber cutting hair at a barbershop
Cuomo signs law to allow haircuts, shaves on Sundays
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
St. Lawrence County dispatch experiment getting good marks