Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks
Jefferson County Fair
Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair