Advertisement

Rain is possible, but no washout

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid.

It’s the first day of the Jefferson County Fair and we could see some rain, but it won’t be a washout.

It will be dry and mostly cloudy for much of the day. There’s a 50 percent chance of a popup thundershower in the afternoon. It could get windy while the storm moves through.

Highs will be around 83.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be around 70.

Wednesday won’t be a washout, either. We could see a splash of rain in the morning and a popup shower in the afternoon. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be in the mid-80s on Friday, too. It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain.

There’s a small chance of rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with highs around 80 all three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7 News Tonight Weather
7 News Tonight Weather
wx
Storms on Tuesday
wx
7 News This Evening Weather