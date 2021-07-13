Rain is possible, but no washout

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid.

It’s the first day of the Jefferson County Fair and we could see some rain, but it won’t be a washout.

It will be dry and mostly cloudy for much of the day. There’s a 50 percent chance of a popup thundershower in the afternoon. It could get windy while the storm moves through.

Highs will be around 83.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be around 70.

Wednesday won’t be a washout, either. We could see a splash of rain in the morning and a popup shower in the afternoon. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be in the mid-80s on Friday, too. It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain.

There’s a small chance of rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with highs around 80 all three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.