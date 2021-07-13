Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties

LEWIS COUNTY New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Lewis County and a portion of Eastern Jefferson County until 7:25 p.m.

The storm could produce large hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

Areas impacted include: Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, and Greig.

