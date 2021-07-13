Advertisement

Sidney E. Moreton, 80, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical...
Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 5 pm – 8 pm with a prayer service to follow at 8 pm.

He is survived by his wife Linda; a daughter Shari (Ken) Gerni, a son James (Christine) Moreton all of Henderson; grandchildren Lynne (Mike) Dowe, Cleveland, OH and Sean (Patricia) Gerni, Henderson; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Gerald, Canastota and his sister Rosemary Zehr, Watertown; Many nieces and nephews. A brother Roger predeceased him on June 3rd of this year.

Sid married Linda Draper April 21, 1962.

He was born in the Town of Worth, August 8, 1940, a son to Arthur and Doris Leepy Moreton. He graduated from Union Academy Belleville in 1958. Sid started hauling canned milk from local dairy farms while in high school and continued after graduation, later converting to bulk tank trucks. He started and operated a sawmill from 1970 along with the trucking. From 1993 to his retirement in 2003 he was an operator and partner of M&T Transport Mannsville, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Jefferson County Fair
Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair
Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of...
Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, 79, of Oswegatchie
Dennis Prince Harder, 71, passed away June 28, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, MA...
Dennis Prince Harder, 71, of Norwood
Mr. Calender passed away on Monday July 12, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center following a brief...
Samuel C. Calender,” Chris”, 90, of Watertown
Josef S Mazurkiewicz, formerly of Hammond, NY passed peacefully July 2, 2021 at his residence...
Josef S Mazurkiewicz, 75, formerly of Hammond

Obituaries

Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Snell Road, passed away June 10, 2021 at his home.
Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Parishville
On July 8, 2021, Terry Barney passed away in her home, held by her loving husband.
Terry Barney, of Belleville
A barber cutting hair at a barbershop
Cuomo signs law to allow haircuts, shaves on Sundays
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
St. Lawrence County dispatch experiment getting good marks