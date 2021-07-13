Sidney E. Moreton, 80, of Henderson

Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sidney E. Moreton, 80, Henderson, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 5 pm – 8 pm with a prayer service to follow at 8 pm.

He is survived by his wife Linda; a daughter Shari (Ken) Gerni, a son James (Christine) Moreton all of Henderson; grandchildren Lynne (Mike) Dowe, Cleveland, OH and Sean (Patricia) Gerni, Henderson; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Gerald, Canastota and his sister Rosemary Zehr, Watertown; Many nieces and nephews. A brother Roger predeceased him on June 3rd of this year.

Sid married Linda Draper April 21, 1962.

He was born in the Town of Worth, August 8, 1940, a son to Arthur and Doris Leepy Moreton. He graduated from Union Academy Belleville in 1958. Sid started hauling canned milk from local dairy farms while in high school and continued after graduation, later converting to bulk tank trucks. He started and operated a sawmill from 1970 along with the trucking. From 1993 to his retirement in 2003 he was an operator and partner of M&T Transport Mannsville, NY.

