Stefanik raises nearly $1.5 million in Q2

Elise Stefanik
Elise Stefanik
By Ron Robertson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The Stefanik fundraising machine keeps churning away.

Elise Stefanik’s campaign announced Tuesday that the congresswoman has raised close to $1.5 million in 2021′s second quarter.

Politico reports that’s her seventh seven-figure quarter in a row.

Stefanik raised $1.2 million for her campaign alone, about $1 million of which she transferred to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

According to a release, that leaves Stefanik with more than $2.1 million in her war chest, which the campaign says is more 10 times the amount of cash her opponents combined have on hand.

Of the 25,000 second-quarter donors, 10,000 were first-timers. All told, they made 42,000 donations at an average of $29.

“I continue to be humbled, grateful, and blown away by the unprecedented small-dollar financial support for Team Elise and our mission,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik also raised about $116,000 through her E-PAC, which is dedicated to helping elect Republican woman.

Another $270,000 was raised through the Elise Victory Fund, which supports the campaign, the NRCC, the E-PAC, and state Republicans.

Stefanik calls the three entities – the campaign, E-PAC, and Elise Victory Fund – Team Elise.

Stefanik rose to prominence in the Republican Party with her staunch defense of then-President Donald Trump during hearing leading up t his first impeachment.

She has risen higher since then, replacing Liz Cheney as conference chair in May. The position makes her the third most powerful Republican in the House of Representitives.

