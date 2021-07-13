Advertisement

Storms on Tuesday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight will be a mostly cloudy and mainly dry before some showers and thunderstorm Tuesday morning.

While we will see some rain and thunderstorms in the morning hours Tuesday most of the day will be largely dry with some sunshine. It is 3 PM and after when we start seeing more thunderstorms develop and after 5 PM they could become severe. We will keep the chance for strong thunderstorms in the forecast until midnight. After that it will just be a risk for showers.

Wednesday we will see the chance for more thunderstorm to develop but these should stay below severe limits. With all severe weather staying to our East.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast through the extended forecast.

