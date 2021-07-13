Terry Barney, of Belleville

On July 8, 2021, Terry Barney passed away in her home, held by her loving husband. (Source: Funeral Home)

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On July 8, 2021, Terry Barney passed away in her home, held by her loving husband.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 25th, 2021 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville followed by a funeral service to befin at 1 pm. A reception will be held at the Smithville Fire Hall following the service.

Born June 24th, 1946 in Oswego New York, Theresa Ann (Josyln) Barney was the daughter of Harold (Josh) Joslyn (deceased) and Theresa (LaTulip) Joslyn (deceased). She spent some of the best years of her life growing up in Ellisburg, New York where she could be found at the creek with the neighborhood kids; fishing, throwing rocks, or just having fun tormenting her brother Richard (Dick) Josyln.

Upon graduation from the Union Academy in Belleville, NY in 1964, she found her way to SUNY Oswego and to teaching. Much like her father before her, there wasn’t a child she couldn’t charm. She would return to UAB in 1967 where she would teach alongside some of her greatest friends. She spoke fondly of those years, her students, and the times she had.

She met and married Roger C. Barney Jr in 1971. They had many adventures together, traveling the country, building houses, and making memories. Along the way, they had two daughters, Honey (Ted) Galaydick and Angela (Dan) Green. They returned to the north country in the early 1980′s and Theresa returned to education, first working for a time as a substitute teacher, next as a care provider at Dutch Hill Day Care Center, Adams Center, NY, finally finishing her work as a Special Education Teacher’s Aide, at Sandy Creek Central School.

Theresa’s greatest joy was and will always be, her grandchildren. No snack was too sweet, no toy too expensive, no distance too great, to make them feel loved. We find comfort in the knowledge that she will continue to bless them in any way she can.

As stated, she leaves behind a loving husband, Roger, a brother Dick and his family, two daughters, Honey and Angela, two grandchildren, Tyler and Lily Green, and two fur babies, Sadie and Missy.. Her grandson, Jacob Nohle, met her at heaven’s door with open arms.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in her name as she would want goodness to come from this time of sadness. All those who knew Terry, felt her kindness and joy.

